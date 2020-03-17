|
|
Florence Volpe
Vineland - Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the Volpe Family and Rone Funeral Service feel it's in the best interest to everyone that they postpone the funeral services for Florence Volpe which was scheduled for Thursday. March, 19th. An announcement and updated funeral times for future services will be provided when the time is appropriate. Visit our website www. Ronefuneralservice.com, our Facebook page and also in the newspaper.
We apologize for any inconvenience.
