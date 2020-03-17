Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, church of Sacred Heart
1010 E. Landis Ave.
Vineland, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, church of Sacred Heart
Vineland - Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, the Volpe Family and Rone Funeral Service feel it's in the best interest to everyone that they postpone the funeral services for Florence Volpe which was scheduled for Thursday. March, 19th. An announcement and updated funeral times for future services will be provided when the time is appropriate. Visit our website www. Ronefuneralservice.com, our Facebook page and also in the newspaper.

We apologize for any inconvenience.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
