Florentino "Floyd" Rodriguez
Florentino "Floyd" Rodriguez, born on August 29, 1949, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Floyd is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen Rodriguez and their four rescued fur babies. He is also survived by three daughters Christina Rodriguez, Sandra Cortez (Jay), Kim Merker (Joe), and one son, Gary McGrath. Floyd was a proud grandfather "Poppy" of eleven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Floyd is also survived by his two sisters Anna Hernandez and Carmen Rodriguez, and one brother Mel Rodriguez (Eva). He was pre-deceased by his parents Eleuterio Rodriguez and Maria Padilla. Along with two brothers and three sisters, Ralph, Phil, Maria, Santa, and Elba.
Florentino served his country proudly with the United States Marine Corps. A Vietnam Vet, he served overseas in Vietnam for two years, before coming home to his family. Not a day went by where he did not talk about how proud he was to be a Marine. He would welcome home every soldier he met. Along with serving his country, he worked for Shieldalloy Metallurgical Corp for over 20 years, and served as a transport truck driver for over 10 years.
Floyd loved to watch Eagles Football, Phillies Baseball, and all of his grandchildren's sporting events. He made sure that he never missed a game. Along with sports he enjoyed camping with his wife Karen, and lifelong friends Debbie and Dennis Ferrarie. Floyd's life was filled with love, family, and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 7th at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Karen W. Bernhardt officiating. Family and friends may gather on Friday from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service. Inurnment will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
