Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heaven's Way Baptist Church
1029 E Landis Avenue
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Heaven's Way Baptist Church
1029 E Landis Avenue
Vineland - Florine Bates, 82, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center. She was born in Williamston, NC to the late Reddick and Ethel (Collins) Lynch. Florine was a homemaker and raised four sons along with her husband Clarence. She was an avid reader and loved baking, gardening and traveling. But mostly, Florine enjoyed taking care and spending time with her family. She is survived by her four sons, Corey (Victoria) Bates, Damon(Cheryl) Bates, Reef (Joann) Bates, Ronn Bates and loving friend Wendy Bowser, grandchildren Nikita (Chris) Gilliam, Corey Bates, Rashad (Lindsey) Bates, Cimone Bates, Angelica Torres, Yazmine Bates, great-grandchild Carson Gilliam, sister Evenlyn Baker, brothers Moses Lynch, Reddick Lynch and Colombus Lynch. Florine was predeceased by her husband Clarence in 2005, sister-in-law Shirley Lynch, and brothers James and Charlie Lynch.

Relatives and friends will be received on Monday, June 3 at Heaven's Way Baptist Church, 1029 E Landis Avenue from 9:00am to 11:00 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made in Florine's memory to Spring Oaks -Memory Care Unit 1611 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 31, 2019
