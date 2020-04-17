|
|
Frances "Lynne" Connelly
Millville - Frances "Lynne" Connelly, 70 of Millville, NJ passed away on Thursday morning at Inspira Medical Center of Vineland, NJ. Born in Philadelphia she had lived in Millville most of her life.
Lynne was a member of the Bridgeton Eagles and the Millville Moose Lodge. She also was a member of the Laurel Lake Property Owners Association where she was a board member. She stayed active by volunteering for all Association events.
Lynne was employed by Larry's II restaurant for 25 plus years
She is survived by her husband Roger of 45 years and two daughters Michelle and daughter in-law Sherry. Lynne also is survived by several cousins. Her mother Eunice and little brother Gary will welcome her home.
With the overall concern and in accordance with executive order #107, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be sent to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020