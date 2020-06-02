Frances "Fran" J. (Miles) Satero
Vineland - Frances "Fran" J. (Miles) Satero, of Vineland, NJ passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Born and raised in Franklin Township, she was a graduate of Clayton High School Class of 1951. After working in retail for many years, she established Fran's Custom Drapes and was known for her craftsmanship throughout South Jersey. Fran enjoyed her flowers, the Phillies and making many baby blankets for family and friends. As a cancer survivor, she made and donated dozens of pillows to the Cancer Society.
Frances was predeceased by her husband Leon Satero, her parents Robert and Irene Miles, her brother Richard Miles and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Miles and by 2 brothers-in-law; Peter Ardito and Pete Limanni.
Frances is survived by her twin brother Ernest (Eleanor) Miles of Newfield, sisters Doris Ardito of Milford, MA, Claire Durham (Rich) of Vineland and Betty Limanni of Paulsboro. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.
Donations in memory of Fran may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Blvd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08043 or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142
A graveside funeral service will be held privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.