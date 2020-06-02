Frances J. "Fran" (Miles) Satero
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances "Fran" J. (Miles) Satero

Vineland - Frances "Fran" J. (Miles) Satero, of Vineland, NJ passed away after a brief illness on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born and raised in Franklin Township, she was a graduate of Clayton High School Class of 1951. After working in retail for many years, she established Fran's Custom Drapes and was known for her craftsmanship throughout South Jersey. Fran enjoyed her flowers, the Phillies and making many baby blankets for family and friends. As a cancer survivor, she made and donated dozens of pillows to the Cancer Society.

Frances was predeceased by her husband Leon Satero, her parents Robert and Irene Miles, her brother Richard Miles and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Miles and by 2 brothers-in-law; Peter Ardito and Pete Limanni.

Frances is survived by her twin brother Ernest (Eleanor) Miles of Newfield, sisters Doris Ardito of Milford, MA, Claire Durham (Rich) of Vineland and Betty Limanni of Paulsboro. She is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews.

Donations in memory of Fran may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1851 Old Cuthbert Blvd. Cherry Hill, NJ 08043 or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142

A graveside funeral service will be held privately at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved