|
|
Frances L. "Sissy" Pollitt
Vineland - Frances L. "Sissy" Pollitt, 74, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday afternoon March 27, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Fran was born in Lancaster, PA raised in Penns Grove, NJ and has been a longtime Vineland city resident. She was the daughter of the late William and Betty Brank and the mother of the late Charles F. "Porky" Cleary who died in 1992.
Sissy enjoyed working as a waitress at Pizza Bella in Vineland and later at Serafina's in Millville. She had also worked in her earlier years at O-I Kimble Glass Co. Sissy enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City, dancing, puzzle books, many pets and most of all having a good time with her family & friends.
Sissy is survived by her 2 sons, William J. Cleary & Earl Schlinkman; 2 daughters, Tracey L. Russell & Terrie Lynn Cox; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, William Scarborough; best friends; Diane Stellaccio & Buddy Valerio & Chris Volker.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday Aril 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will be in the Lawnside Cemetery, Woodstown, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019