Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Yacovelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances P. Yacovelli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances P. Yacovelli Obituary
Frances P. Yacovelli

Vineland - Frances P. Yacovelli (nee Romanini), 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 after being in failing health. Fran was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Richland & Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Loretta (Castiglia) & John Romanini and the wife of the late George P Yacovelli who died in 2002. She was also pre deceased by her sister Josephine Miles & brother Louis Romanini

Before retiring, Fran was employed as a Quality Control inspector at the West Co. in Millville. She also owned & operated Fran's Ceramic Shop in Richland for many years. Fran was an avid bowler and enjoyed several bowling leagues over the years.

Fran is survived by 1 brother; John Romanini & wife Ethel, 1 sister; Della Lillia,

as well as many nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 11:00-12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now