Frances P. Yacovelli
Vineland - Frances P. Yacovelli (nee Romanini), 82, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday February 22, 2019 after being in failing health. Fran was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Richland & Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Loretta (Castiglia) & John Romanini and the wife of the late George P Yacovelli who died in 2002. She was also pre deceased by her sister Josephine Miles & brother Louis Romanini
Before retiring, Fran was employed as a Quality Control inspector at the West Co. in Millville. She also owned & operated Fran's Ceramic Shop in Richland for many years. Fran was an avid bowler and enjoyed several bowling leagues over the years.
Fran is survived by 1 brother; John Romanini & wife Ethel, 1 sister; Della Lillia,
as well as many nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday February 28, 2019 from 11:00-12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 27, 2019