Frances Rivera
Norma - Frances Rivera, age 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, New Jersey. She was born on December 12, 1961, to Francisco Diaz and Maria Rivera. Frances resided in Norma, New Jersey and she was a graduate of Schalick High School. She was a very strong-willed woman who worked for many years in Bridgeton, New Jersey at Buena Vita.
Frances truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her siblings, nephews, and especially her grandchildren Alora Gilbert-Chew and Isaiah Nelson. She enjoyed anything outdoors with them and watching her favorite Disney movies.
Her surviving family; Yelitza Serrano (Daughter), Seth Chew (son), and Samuel Colon (late husband) will forever have lasting memories of her relaxing at the kitchen table or front porch. She enjoyed playing her word, bingo and sudoku games while having coffee in the morning in her solitude, but on the other hand was always the life of family functions.
Please join us to celebrate her life with your fondest memories to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat this Tuesday August 4, 2020. Her viewing will be held from 11am-12pm, and her funeral service from 12pm-1pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Her burial will promptly follow at 1:30pm at Sacred Heart Cemetery 741 East Walnut Rd., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com