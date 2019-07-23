Services
Frances Wascznick Obituary
Frances Wascznick

Vineland - Frances Theodosea Wascznick, age 98 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.

Frances was born in Belle Vernon, PA. to the late John and Johanna (Biscoe) Wascznick and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, Frances was a business education teacher at Vineland Sr. High School for 36 years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the world.

Frances is survived by her niece Johanna Boris of Pittsburgh, PA. and by her dearest friend and caregiver Nan Brignolo and her husband Larry of Vineland. She will also be missed by her cat Penny.

Funeral services were private.

Donations in memory of Frances may be made to the S.J. Regional Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choosing.

Condolences may be shared at wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019
