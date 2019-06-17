|
Francesco P. "Frank" Sieri of Vineland, NJ went home to be with the Lord peacefully at his residence, after an extended illness surrounded by his loving family on June 13, 2019. He was 70 years old.
He was born in Marsala, Sicily and moved to Vineland N.J. at the age of 18. His parents were Giuseppe Sieri and Paola Sieri (Sparla). He was married to the love of his life, Maria Bovenzi for 45 years.
Frank graduated from Rowan University with a bachelors degree in Education. He was a longtime employee of Wheaton Industries from where he retired. His most recent position was in quality control.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, driving his classic corvettes and riding his bicycle around the neighborhood. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren.
He survived by his sister, Antonia (John) Landicini; his brother, Philip (Kathy) Sieri; his wife of 45 years, Maria; his son, Joseph (Olga) Sieri; his daughter, Paola (Steven)Geraci and six grandchildren, Franco, Steven, Joseph, Michael, Lorenzo, and Isabel.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paola and Giuseppe Sieri of Vineland, N.J.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019 from 6 pm to 8pm and again on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10am to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Frank will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 17 to June 18, 2019