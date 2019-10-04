|
Francis Arthur Cassisi
Philadelphia - Francis Arthur Cassisi, age 41, passed away at home on September 30, 2019. Frank came into this world a few months early in 1978 in Philadelphia; and left this world many years too soon. Frank was a gentle soul! He was a graduate of Vineland High School. Frank was an excellent chef and had a passion for preparing quality food.
Frank was an avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, especially the Eagles (Go Birds!!). He fulfilled a life-long dream by watching the eagles win the Super Bowl, and then attending their championship parade.
Frank enjoyed spending times with friends, and we don't believe that he had an enemy in the world. He always tried to make others laugh and help in any way he could. Frank fought a brave battle with addiction over the past 12 years. He never stopped trying to beat this demon, never gave up hope, but in the end, the demon won. Frank would not want to be defined by his addiction, but as a good person that did his best for other people.
Frank is survived by his parents, Lois and Joe Cassisi, Jr; brother, Joe Cassisi (Kristi); sister, Janine (Jerrod) Leicht and nieces, Lyanna and Vivianne and nephew, Liam; his grandmother, Carol Cassisi and his aunt and godmother, Patty (Jim) Fleming; aunt, Phyllis (Bill) Buckminster and aunt, Sheryl (Jeff) Calabrese.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Arthur "Boots" and Viola Smaniotto and Dolorita and Joseph Cassisi, Sr., and uncle, John Priest.
Family and friends will be received at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland on Monday, October 7th, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a funeral service at 7:30pm. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Frank's name to the Hendricks House Group, 542 N West Boulevard, Vineland, NJ 08360. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019