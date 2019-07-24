Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Francis "Tippy" Carini

Francis "Tippy" Carini Obituary
Francis "Tippy" Carini

Vineland - Francis "Frank" "Tippy" Carini, 88, of Vineland passed away Monday evening, July 22, 2019. He was born in Vineland to the late Louis and Rose Carini. Frank graduated from Vineland High School, Class of 1949. Frank served as a Corporal with the United States Army, working as tank mechanic stationed in Germany. He worked for many years as a Union Roofer with Local 30. Frank was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying many trips to Colorado and Maine. He enjoyed professional wrestling and watching western movies on the weekends. He is survived by his daughter, Julie DeMaio (Dan); son & daughter-in-law, Michael L. & Kimberly Carini; granddaughter, Rhiannon Carini and great-grandchild, Cameron; Francis was predeceased by his wife, Marlene (Love) Carini and most recently his brother, Lewis Carini. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday from 1pm to 2pm followed by a funeral service at 2pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Francis may be made to: New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home, 524 North West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019
