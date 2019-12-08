Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Francis Joseph Robertson


1934 - 2019
Francis Joseph Robertson Obituary
Francis Joseph Robertson

Vineland - Francis Joseph Robertson, 84, of Vineland, NJ, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on Friday, December 6, after a brief illness. He was born and raised in Newark, NJ. Francis was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps prior to his employment of 37 years with Public Service Electric and Gas Company. He spent the majority of his life volunteering his time in the community, through service to the Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector, as a local football coach, as an organizer of events supporting the March of Dimes, with the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years as well as coaching various sports for his grateful children. He was known for his quick wit and timeless sayings, most of which aren't fit to print in this obituary. He was married to Eleanor, the love of his life, for almost 58 years and raised six fun-loving children. He enjoyed the company of his wonderful friends, known as the YCT, who also shared his passion for nature, camping, canoeing and volunteering. He treasured time at Fish Creek Pond and Chimney Mountain in the Adirondacks, as well as at campgrounds across the country. He was generous with his time and attention and loved his grandchildren, especially his role as Number One Grandpa (Poppy).

He will be sadly missed by his children and their spouses, Kathleen, Robert, Michael, Frank, Patty, Jesse, Kim, Jill, Bob, Tracy; his precious grandchildren, Renee, Abby, Bobby, Sean, James, Ellen, Timmy, Katie and Emma; his three great grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Loretta Schuck and Elizabeth Klem; his brother-in-law, Ed Federenko and special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor, his father, Robert Bruce Robertson, his mother Agnes Tomney Robertson, his sister, Ellen Atkinson; his children, John, Ann Marie and Patrick.

A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Rone Funeral Service and again Thursday from 9:45 to 10:45 am at Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of Saint Rose Of Lima, 104 Catawba Avenue, Newfield, NJ followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am.

Interment will follow in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Bridgeton. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland NJ 08360. Donations if so desired may be made in his memory to: , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019
