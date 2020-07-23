1/1
Francis Joseph Shields
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Joseph Shields

Vineland - Francis Joseph Shields, age 80, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a long illness.

Born in Ashland, PA to the late Lamar and Margaret (Bohanna) Shields, he graduated from Ashland High School in 1957 and moved to Vineland a few years later. He married his wife Jeani in 1972. He was employed at Venice Maid Foods/Aunt Kitty's and retired in 2010.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed reading historical novels and biographies and enjoyed nature, science and history programs. Frank was also interested in genealogy and was proud of his Irish ancestry.

He is survived by his wife Jean (Irwin) Shields, his son Shawn and fiancé Niya of Iselin, NJ; his daughter Stephanie of Vineland; his daughter Georgiana Lahendro and grandson Stanley Lahendro III of Millville and three brothers Jack, Kenneth and Robert Shields. He was predeceased by three siblings, brothers William and Thomas Shields and his sister Joan (Shields) Kelly.

Funeral services are private. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved