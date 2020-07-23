Francis Joseph Shields
Vineland - Francis Joseph Shields, age 80, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 13, 2020, after a long illness.
Born in Ashland, PA to the late Lamar and Margaret (Bohanna) Shields, he graduated from Ashland High School in 1957 and moved to Vineland a few years later. He married his wife Jeani in 1972. He was employed at Venice Maid Foods/Aunt Kitty's and retired in 2010.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed reading historical novels and biographies and enjoyed nature, science and history programs. Frank was also interested in genealogy and was proud of his Irish ancestry.
He is survived by his wife Jean (Irwin) Shields, his son Shawn and fiancé Niya of Iselin, NJ; his daughter Stephanie of Vineland; his daughter Georgiana Lahendro and grandson Stanley Lahendro III of Millville and three brothers Jack, Kenneth and Robert Shields. He was predeceased by three siblings, brothers William and Thomas Shields and his sister Joan (Shields) Kelly.
Funeral services are private. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.