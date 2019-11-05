|
|
Frank D. Brennan
Vineland - Frank D. Brennan, 79 of Vineland, NJ, died on Saturday night at home after an extended illness. Born in Waco, Texas, he had lived in the South Jersey area for over 50 years.
Frank was a machine operator, prior to retirement, working for Kimble Glass of Vineland for several years. He enjoyed camping and fishing and was a former member of the CB Club. Frank also attended the First Assembly of God Church in Millville.
He is survived by: wife, Rose; son, David Brennan (Laurie-Ann); grandchildren, Virginia Degregorio, Carmen Degregorio (Serving in the Army, stationed in Korea), Katelyn Brennan, Alexander Kudla, Jeremiah Kudla, Michelle Kudla, Stephen Kudla, Charles Wilson; great grandchildren, Gabrielle Kudla, Grace Kudla, Peter Kudla, Jacob Kudla, Jackie Kudla, Colton Matlack, Coltyn Heulings, and Harper Wilson; stepdaughter, Rosemarie Kudla (Wasil), Charles Hanners, and Carol Centonze, whom was loved like a daughter. Frank was pre-deceased by his daughter and her husband, Adrienne and Carmen Degregorio, and son Frankie Brennan.
Services will be held on Friday (11/8/2019) at 10am at the First Assembly of God Church of Millville. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends will be received at the church on Friday starting at 9am. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019