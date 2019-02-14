|
Minotola - Frank Nicholas "Chichie" Dandrea, 93, of Minotola passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born in Landisville to the late Rocco and Grace (Coccaro) and was raised in the Landisville/Minotola area. Frank graduated from Cleary Jr. High and attended Vineland High School. During World War II Frank was employed at the Mays Landing Bomb Plant. He worked for the NJ State Highway Department and retired in 1985 with 30 years of service. The love of baseball led him to become involved with the local youth in Buena and was an umpire for many years in the Buena Little League Program. One of Frank's lifelong passions was rabbit hunting and raising Beagles especially his favorite Beagle, Hooper. He was a long time member and in 2013 became Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Buena Housing Authority. He was a frequent visitor at the Senior Housing Authority lending a hand, sharing his friendship, laughter and "acting skills" whenever needed. In 2015 he, along with his brother Emilio "Speed", was honored with a commendation by the NJ General Assembly as Buena Historical Society "Outstanding Citizen Award". Frank will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 74 years, Concetta (Ferrara); daughter Jean Delgado (Joseph) of Vineland; son Rocco Dandrea (Lorraine) of Vineland; grandchildren Joseph Delgado (Lauren), Kelli Ridgway (John), Jason Dandrea (Heather), Brian Dandrea (Courtney); 10 great grandchildren, Jenna and Anthony Delgado, Nicholas and Daniel Ridgway; Jared, Sean and Lucas Dandrea and Finley, Kaelyn and Peyton Dandrea; brother Emilio Dandrea; nieces, nephews, cousins and a special gratitude to his caregivers Brenda and Maria. He was predeceased by his sister Josephine Marcus. Frank will always be remembered as a generous man with a big heart who treated everyone he met like family. A church visitation will be held on Saturday from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Frank's name be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North. Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
