Frank Hoff Nelson Jr.


1952 - 2019
Naples, FL - Frank Hoff Nelson Jr., 66, of Naples, FL, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Formerly of Cape May, NJ, he had been a Naples resident for the last 4 years. He was born December 23, 1952 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Frank and Elizabeth Helen (née Redden) Nelson.

Mr. Nelson is survived by his wife and loving companion of 27 years, Cheryl Ann Brownlee; his beloved children, Brandon Nelson of Millville, NJ, David Nelson of Trevose, PA, George (Anu) Osborne of Spring, TX and Michelle (John) Pearson of Sykesville, MD; four cherished grandchildren, Johnny, Kevin, Brandon Jr. and Robert John; and his brother, George (Linda) Nelson of Englewood, FL. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and his Port of the Islands family.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Nelson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
