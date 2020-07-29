1/1
Frank J. Nichols
Frank J. Nichols

Millville - Frank J. Nichols 61, of Millville died suddenly Tuesday July 21, 2020 at home. Born and raised in Bridgeton he was the son of Dolores Richter Nichols and the late Frank Nichols and the husband of Deborah Beebe Nichols. Frank had been a resident of Millville the past 25 years. He was employed at Griffin Medical where he was a Maintenance Supervisor. His hobbies where R/C cars.

Surviving are his wife Deborah L. Nichols, mother, Dolores Richter Nichols, sons, Frank C. Nichols, Daniel Nichols, Joseph Nichols, step son, Frank Brewster, step daughter, Brandi Slimmer, eight grandchildren.

Funeral services were held privately for the family.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
