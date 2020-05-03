|
|
Frank Lorito
Villas - Frank A. Lorito, formerly from Vineland, passed away on May 1, 2020 at Cape Regional Medical Center. He was born in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Frank and Sue (Capano) Lorito. He graduated from Vineland High School with the class of 1966 after which he joined the US Naval service in 1967 and served in the Vietnam War stationed in Atsugi, Japan. Frank was a project manager for general contractors for many years and became a Merchant Mariner credentialed boat captain after retirement for the Tiny Cruise Line in Cape May, New Jersey. Frank was both a fire fighter with the North Vineland Fire Company #3 for 30 years and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service section C4 for over 50 years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, tinkering with electronics and machines, firefighting, entertaining, spending time with his family and friends, and living by "Franko's Rules." He is survived by his sister Loretta (Lorito) Tobolski; daughter & son-in-law Michelle (Lorito) and David Young; daughter Renee (Lorito) Fabbri; grandsons Max Young and Henry Fabbri; nephew Thomas Tobolski; niece Maria (Pavino) Tobolski; great-niece Jillian Tobolski, and many cousins. Along with his parents, Frank was predeceased by his nephew Brian Tobolski. A celebration of Frank's life will be scheduled at a later date. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020