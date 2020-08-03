Frank R. Baker
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one, Frank R. Baker, into the arms of our savior Jesus Christ on August 1, 2020. He was a kind, caring and generous man who was born and raised in Vineland and graduated from Vineland High School, class of 1954. He was also a resident of Florida for 21 years where he helped serve many holiday meals to underprivileged parishioners of St. Joseph's Parish and prepare boxes of toiletries to send to our servicemen. Frank was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church of Vineland and was the President and Secretary for the St. Francis Men's Bowling League. He had two careers he loved, the first as a Union Journeyman Printer with Local 768 at the Vineland Times Journal where he worked for 19 years. Frank always had a desire to drive tractor trailers and see all 50 states. He managed to see all but two states. Frank worked for several trucking companies and went into business for himself. He also worked as a rural mail carrier for the Vineland Post Office. Frank always had at least one job, usually two and sometimes over the years he had three jobs all at the same time.
Frank's favorite pastimes were bowling, fishing, camping, watching basketball and baseball, but nothing gave him greater pleasure than classic cars. He kept a list of all the cars he owned in his lifetime, 54! He loved the car shows on Landis Avenue. Frank loved to travel and to play cards. He had an excellent sense of humor and would put on ugly masks to scare his kids.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Joan Baker (Miller), his children; Doreen & Ronald Falasca, Brenda Brady, Frank Baker, Lisa Felix (Robert Tolotti) & Todd Felix. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Iezzi and his life-long best friend, Sandy Chinicci. He has 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Frank was pre-deceased by his parents, Marie (Walser) and Edward Baker, and by his brothers John Baker and Edward Baker, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. A service will follow at 5:30 pm with Deacon Bob Andreacchio officiating.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancercare.org
.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.