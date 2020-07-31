Frank Totino, Jr.
Vineland - Frank Totino, Jr., 81, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Thursday morning July 30, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after being in failing health. Frank was born in Brooklyn, NY and was a lifelong resident of Vineland. He was the son of the late Elvera (Durso) & Frank Totino. He was pre deceased by his granddaughter Rebecca, brother Arthur & sister Delores. Before retiring with 60 yrs of service as a taxidermist, Frank was the owner-operator of Vineland Taxidermy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and also served with the N.J. National Guard. Frank was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1957. He enjoyed going to the Blackwater Club and deer hunting with the Sunnyside Gunning Club.
Frank is survived by 3 children; Ellen, Frank III & Tony, 4 grandchildren; Savanna, Lauren, Tony Jr. & Francesca, Mother of his children; Suzanne M. Totino as well as several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 AM on Monday August 3, 2020 in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp., NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to NRA "National Youth Shooting Sports Cooperative Program, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA 22030 or to the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home "Activities Fund", 524 N.W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com