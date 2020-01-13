|
Frank Vernon Snell
Vineland - Frank Vernon Snell of Vineland, NJ, found peace on Thursday, December 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in 1929 to the late Gertrude (Whateley) Fowler and the late Lawrence Fowler in Millville, NJ, Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 4th Infantry Division from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed in Germany and served as a Radio Operator. Frank was a talented artist who painted numerous murals inside Base Recreation Halls, and even did "nose art" on many of the tanks in his locale. He always cherished his time in the U.S. Army, it was something he was very proud of.
Frank was a longtime employee of Food Fair Markets in Bridgeton and Vineland, then had a 15-year career at Kimble Glass in Vineland. He was also a member of several organizations, namely the American Legion, VFW, Elks, and Moose among others.
His two passions were cars and planes. An avid car enthusiast, he had several vintage autos over the years. Frank also loved to fly and incorporated it throughout his life, either spending countless hours at the local airport, creating paintings of various aircraft, or flying one of the many private planes he had during his lifetime. Frank will be remembered as a gentle soul who never seemed happier than when he was with family, or just talking to a complete stranger or passerby.
While Frank has gone to join his wife Agnes, family left behind to mourn his passing include his Sons Gary, Richard, and David; his Daughter Karen; and his one surviving sibling Jack Fowler. He was lucky enough to have 7 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Gathering from 3:00-4:00pm on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 East Landis Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. A memorial service will begin at 4:00pm.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020