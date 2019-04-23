Services
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Antioch Evangelistic Church
26 Estelle Ave
Dorothy, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Antioch Evangelistic Church
26 Estelle Ave
Dorothy, NJ
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Pleasantville, NJ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
829 Tilton Road
Pleasantville, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Atlantic City Cemetery
Pleasantville, NJ
Franklin D. Fann Obituary
Franklin D. Fann

Northfield - Franklin D. Fann, 83, of Northfield, New Jersey. Bishop Franklin D. Fann Sr., departed this life on Friday, April 12, 2019 with his family by his side at the Shore Memorial Hospital, Somers Point, NJ.

Born July 15, 1935 in Emanuel County, Georgia, he was the son of the late Bishop Willie C. Fann, and Mother Lillie Mae Fann. During his lifetime, Franklin served in the United States Navy, a thirty-five year government employee in the Federal Aviation Administration, a community religious leader, youth activist, and a long-term resident of the city of Pleasantville.

Bishop Franklin Fann Sr., has served over sixty years in church ministry and was the co-founder of Mount Olive Newborn Church of Everlasting Life (COGIC) and founder and pastor of the Antioch Evangelistic Church in Dorothy, NJ.

The Local Home Going Service will be held at Antioch Evangelistic Church, 26 Estelle Ave., Dorothy, NJ on Thursday, April 25th with public viewing from 5-7 pm; and service at 7 pm. The Official Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 829 Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ on Saturday, April 27th, with public viewing from 8-10 am and service at 10 am.

Interment will follow at the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Gwendolyn Fann; sister, Patricia Fann-Michael (David); children, Delnora Rowell (Donald), Adelia Fann, Franklin "Bubby" Fann (Teenay); Victoria Williamson (Victor), Dermont Walden (Eileen); Tracey Walden (deceased); and Juanita Walden; sixteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and host of relatives and extended church family.

Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home, Camden, NJ, where condolences can be left at www.mayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
