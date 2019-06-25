|
|
Franklin Tuso
Vineland - Franklin J. Tuso, 41, of Vineland, passed away on June 17, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Franchesco "Frank" and Sandra Tuso; parents Thomas Tuso and Donna Lee Palmonari; sister Jennifer Eldridge and his brother Thomas F Tuso. Services are private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019