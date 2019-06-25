Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Tuso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Tuso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Franklin Tuso Obituary
Franklin Tuso

Vineland - Franklin J. Tuso, 41, of Vineland, passed away on June 17, 2019. He is survived by his two children, Franchesco "Frank" and Sandra Tuso; parents Thomas Tuso and Donna Lee Palmonari; sister Jennifer Eldridge and his brother Thomas F Tuso. Services are private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now