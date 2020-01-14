|
Fred Anastasio
Vineland - Fred Anastasio, 93, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday Jan. 11, 2020. A Vineland resident, Fred worked for DeRossi & Son for 42 years. There, he was Shop Chairman, President of Amalgamated Local 208 & President of South Jersey Joint Board. He took pride in having served in WWII on the USS NAVY Destroyer Ship John Bole 755 receiving several honorary medals until completion of his service and honorable discharge in 1946 Fred was especially known for his exceptional work ethic. As an avid gardener, he co-owned and operated Freds Greenhouse in Vineland for many years before and after his retirement. He also enjoyed trips to the Casino and spending time with his granddaughter and her family. He is survived by his granddaughter Rhonda (Anastasio) Maurice and her husband Joe; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Alyssa, Adrienne, and Dominic Maurice; two great-great grandchildren, Giovanna and Joseph Maurice Jr. and a daughter Joanne Anastasio. Fred was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Dora (Barbaccia) Anastasio; two brothers, Sam and Joe Anastasio; two sister, Connie Ganci and Rose Martelli; wife Genevieve (Healy) and his son John Anastasio. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020