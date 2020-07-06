Fred Arcangeli Sr
Newfield - Fred Arcangeli Sr. 82, after a life spent farming, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Fred was born in Camden in 1938, he grew up in Minotola, and then moved to Newfield where he lived until the time of his death. He is a graduate of Vineland High School Class of '57, where he met the love of his life, Rosemarie. He went to work with his father on the family farm until he was called to service in the U.S. Military. Upon his discharge, Fred returned to work on the farm and would eventually own and run Lee Farms with his two sons, until his retirement in 1999. Fred loved spending time with his family, owning and working on the farm, and his second love was John Deere tractors and classic cars. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosemarie (Meandro) and his 4 children; Denise Brewer, Fred Arcangeli Jr.(Judy), David Arcangeli, and Dina Mancus (Chris) and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Mancini (Al), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Lee and Angie (Marolda) Arcangeli.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to Sacred Heart Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12:15pm. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com