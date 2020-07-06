1/1
Fred Arcangeli Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Arcangeli Sr

Newfield - Fred Arcangeli Sr. 82, after a life spent farming, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2020 at his home with family by his side. Fred was born in Camden in 1938, he grew up in Minotola, and then moved to Newfield where he lived until the time of his death. He is a graduate of Vineland High School Class of '57, where he met the love of his life, Rosemarie. He went to work with his father on the family farm until he was called to service in the U.S. Military. Upon his discharge, Fred returned to work on the farm and would eventually own and run Lee Farms with his two sons, until his retirement in 1999. Fred loved spending time with his family, owning and working on the farm, and his second love was John Deere tractors and classic cars. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rosemarie (Meandro) and his 4 children; Denise Brewer, Fred Arcangeli Jr.(Judy), David Arcangeli, and Dina Mancus (Chris) and 7 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Mancini (Al), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Lee and Angie (Marolda) Arcangeli.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to Sacred Heart Cemetery on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 12:15pm. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved