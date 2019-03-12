Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery
N. Hanover Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Pensa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda B. Pensa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Freda B. Pensa Obituary
Freda B. Pensa

Vineland - Freda B. Pensa, 86 of Vineland, passed away on March 3, 2019.

Freda was the late wife of John Pensa, where she worked with him in their business, JP Auto Sales. She was the daughter of the late George and Emily Loder, predeceased by her brother, Ralph Loder, Sr. and nephew, Kenny Loder.

Freda is survived by her sister-in-law, Virginia Loder; nephew, Ralph Loder (Lori); nieces, Patricia Loder, Sharon Loder, Analisa Loder and Pamela Nesbitt (Thomas) and several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:30am at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, N. Hanover Twp., NJ.

Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now