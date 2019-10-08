|
Frederick B. H. Slater
- - Frederick B. H. Slater, 75, passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Monday, August 19th, 2019. He graduated from Millville Senior High in 1962. After serving 4 years in the Navy, as a Seabee in Vietnam, he returned to work as a union carpenter and eventually started his own business in Millville and then Clementon, NJ.
His parents Fred W. And Katherine Estelle Slater are both deceased. He is survived by a son, David, a daughter Pamela, 5 grandchildren, a sister, Patricia and several nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019