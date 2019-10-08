Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick B. H. Slater

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick B. H. Slater Obituary
Frederick B. H. Slater

- - Frederick B. H. Slater, 75, passed away after an extended battle with cancer on Monday, August 19th, 2019. He graduated from Millville Senior High in 1962. After serving 4 years in the Navy, as a Seabee in Vietnam, he returned to work as a union carpenter and eventually started his own business in Millville and then Clementon, NJ.

His parents Fred W. And Katherine Estelle Slater are both deceased. He is survived by a son, David, a daughter Pamela, 5 grandchildren, a sister, Patricia and several nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.