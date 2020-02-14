|
Frederick Teti
Franklinville - It is with great sadness the family of Frederick Reeves Teti, 75, of Franklinville, New Jersey, announces he passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of his life, wife Louise 'Weezie" along with his forever devoted dog Gracie Sue and longtime friends and family. Fred will always be remembered for his big heart with a gentle spirit who was a powerhouse of wisdom. Fred served in the US Army in 1962, based in Germany with the 34th Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1968. After returning home he began working as an over the road truck driver for D'Augustine and RDS. He also worked as an EMT and CPR instructor. Fred made a career change and began working for the Department of Corrections where he retired as an LT. He then had the chance to enjoy his retirement with his loving wife of 49 years. Fred enjoyed taking his dog Gracie Sue on her "Weezie Cart" rides and also going on adventurous weekend trips to other states with his travel buddy Bob Jones. Fred devoted his time overseas feeding the homeless in the little yellow bus and the Dream Center Food Administry at the Chestnut Assembly of God. He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Louise (Pustizzi) Teti, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Pearl (Reeves) and Vincent A. Teti; brothers Ronnie & Vince Teti, and his sisters Marsha Ernst & Judy Clifford. Funeral home visitations will be on Tuesday, February 18 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again on Wednesday, February 19 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
