Services
Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Millville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Furman Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Furman Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Furman Carter Obituary
Furman Carter

Millville - Furman Carter (69) of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully, after a long battle for his health, on March 28th, 2019. Furman served as a soldier in Vietnam and when he returned home, began his career as a hair dresser. He truly had a passion for his job and for the people he worked with. Furman enjoyed anything relating to the horror movie genre. He also had quite the collection of marionette's and enjoyed displaying them in his home. Furman is predeceased by his parents, Furman and Steffie Carter, as well as his sister Janis (Jamie) Gorgo. He is survived by his niece, Jennifer Watkins (Dan), two great nieces Claire and Jane, and beloved cousins. Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday May 11th 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.