Furman Carter
Millville - Furman Carter (69) of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully, after a long battle for his health, on March 28th, 2019. Furman served as a soldier in Vietnam and when he returned home, began his career as a hair dresser. He truly had a passion for his job and for the people he worked with. Furman enjoyed anything relating to the horror movie genre. He also had quite the collection of marionette's and enjoyed displaying them in his home. Furman is predeceased by his parents, Furman and Steffie Carter, as well as his sister Janis (Jamie) Gorgo. He is survived by his niece, Jennifer Watkins (Dan), two great nieces Claire and Jane, and beloved cousins. Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday May 11th 11:00am at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 9, 2019