1/1
Gaetano A. "Tom" D'Amato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaetano A. "Tom" D'Amato

Vineland - Gaetano A. "Tom" D'Amato, 89, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Sunday evening July 12, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mr. D'Amato was born in New York City, raised in Glassboro and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Giuseppe & Paolina D'Amato and the brother of the late Daniel D'Amato.

Tom met his wife, Carole, of 52 years, roller skating at the Vineland Skating Rink. He and his family would often travel together on many vacations and cruises. Thomas particularly enjoyed attending parties and social gatherings with his family and friends. He reveled in spending time with his grandchildren and watching them grow. Thomas particularly enjoyed riding his lawn mower, scratching off lottery tickets, napping with his two teacup Chihuahuas, Coco and Squeaky, and searching for four-leaf clovers.

Thomas was truly a jack of all-trades. Before retiring, he was employed as boilerman engineer for the City of Vineland Electric Utility as well as Newcomb Hospital. In his later years he was employed by N.J. Transit & Sheppard Bus Company. He had also worked for a number of years as a barber and as a truck driver for the Vineland Produce Auction. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran who served as a combat engineer and field medic during the Korean War and earned a Korean Service Medal with Four Bronze Stars.

He is survived by his wife of 52 yrs; Carole J. (Scarpa), 3 Children; Thomas Patton & wife Donna,

Christine Salerni & husband David, Janeen Cruz & her husband Jose, 5 grandchildren; Joshua Patton, Valentina Bredenkamp & husband Scott, Nicolina Marie Salerni, Joshua & Andrew Cruz, 1 great grandson; Logan Bredenkamp, 1 sister; Pauline Cucinotta & husband Joseph, 1 brother; David D'Amato & wife Aileen as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Monday July 20, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ followed by his funeral liturgy at 11:00 AM at the Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland, NJ. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com. Social distancing practices will be followed and a face covering is required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-Church of St. Isidore
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved