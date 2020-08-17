Gail R. Robinson
Vineland - Gail R. Robinson, 68, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ. Gail was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Marie N. (Abriola) & Frank B. Robinson. She was also pre deceased by her brother in-law Richard S. Kurshner, Uncles Jesse Harris, Anthony Yore & Joseph Abriola.
Gail was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1970 after which she attended and graduated from Cumberland County College. Gail worked as a Registered Nurse at the Newcomb Hospital & Millville Hospital until her health prevented her from continuing on. She loved the Philadelphia Phillies, music and enjoyed singing, baking, following current events and was a political junkie. Most of all Gail enjoyed being with her family.
Gail is survived by her loving sister; Denise M. Kurshner, Aunts; Carol Harris, Florence Yore, Bernice Abriola, Godson Brian whom she loved with all her heart as well as her cousins Teri & Robert Keeney & family, Joseph & Michelle Abriola & family.
