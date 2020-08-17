1/1
Gail R. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail R. Robinson

Vineland - Gail R. Robinson, 68, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Cooper Hospital U.M.C., Camden, NJ. Gail was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Marie N. (Abriola) & Frank B. Robinson. She was also pre deceased by her brother in-law Richard S. Kurshner, Uncles Jesse Harris, Anthony Yore & Joseph Abriola.

Gail was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1970 after which she attended and graduated from Cumberland County College. Gail worked as a Registered Nurse at the Newcomb Hospital & Millville Hospital until her health prevented her from continuing on. She loved the Philadelphia Phillies, music and enjoyed singing, baking, following current events and was a political junkie. Most of all Gail enjoyed being with her family.

Gail is survived by her loving sister; Denise M. Kurshner, Aunts; Carol Harris, Florence Yore, Bernice Abriola, Godson Brian whom she loved with all her heart as well as her cousins Teri & Robert Keeney & family, Joseph & Michelle Abriola & family.

Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
Denise you and your entire family are in my thoughts and prayers. Gail was such a wonderful woman with a personality that always brought a smile to everyone. Please stay well in these trying times.

Kind regards

Robert Odorizzi
Robert Odorizzi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved