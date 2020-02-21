Services
WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME - Vineland
1024 E. LANDIS AVE.
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 691-0781
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Resources
Garry C. Hamilton Obituary
Garry C. Hamilton

Vineland - Garry C. Hamilton, age 74 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 21, 2020 in Lincoln Specialty Care, Vineland.

Garry was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Robert T. and Claire (Cuffel) Hamilton and was a resident of Miami, Florida for many years. He then moved to Vineland where he most recently resided. Prior to retirement, he was a machinist for Big 3 Precision of Millville for over 30 years. He was an avid Philadelphia Flyers fan, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins fan. He enjoyed NASCAR, working in his yard, all kinds of puzzles and sharing time with his wife Carla. Garry was a handyman and could fix anything.

He was predeceased by one brother, Robert Hamilton and his father-in-law Carl Adams.

Survivors include his loving wife of 12 years, Carla Ann (Adams) Hamilton of Vineland and his daughter Cortney R. Lelli (Dan) of San Diego, California. Brother Tim Hamilton (Frances) of Cape Coral, Florida and his sister Becky Burton (Bob) of New Hampshire. 3 brothers-in-law, Ron Adams (Robin), Dan Adams (Marilyn) and Bill Seeds (Mary Jo) all of Vineland. Also 2 sisters-in-law, Darlene McClure (Stephen) of Lawrence Township and Kathy Hamilton (Steve) of Florida, also many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Burial will be private. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 PM prior to the service.

Donations in Garry's memory may be sent to the Parkinson's Foundation www.apdaparkinson.org

Please visit wbfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the family.

Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020
