Gary F. Tedesco
Millville - Gary F. Tedesco, 66, of Millville, journeyed into the arms of Jesus Christ on April 19th, 2019.
Son of Nathan (deceased) and Stella Tedesco of Millville, Gary was a talented and gifted Jack of all trades. Everything he set his hand to, he accomplished well. A grill master, he loved cooking outside. He enjoyed gardening and had a God-given green thumb.
A devoted son, Gary took amazing care of his mother, Stella, whom he loved with his whole heart. His greatest pride and joy in life was his beautiful granddaughter Jayde. He was a support and help to his whole family, who will miss him terribly. Gary was known and will be remembered for his humorous sarcasm and witty story telling. He was a wonderful person with a kind heart and a generous spirit.
Gary is survived by his mother: Stella; 2 sisters: Barbara Hart (Harold) of Millville and Marie Virella (Luis) of Westampton; granddaughter: Jayde Tedesco of Vineland; 2 nieces: Megan Hart of Deptford and Kate Hart Nardone (Matt) of Vineland and several aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
Although he was taken from us too soon, we find peace knowing that we will one day see him again safe and happy, grilling food in his Heavenly garden.
His life mattered!
Services and burial will be private. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our website: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 27, 2019