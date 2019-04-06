Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Father Gary Hayes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Father Gary Hayes Obituary
Father Gary Hayes

Millville - Father Gary Hayes, 66, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, class of 1971. After high school, Gary attended St. Bernard's Seminary School in Rochester, NY where he obtained his Master's Degree in Theology. Gary was ordained a priest in 1990 and worked for the Diocese of Owensboro, KY for many years.

In his spare time, Gary loved cooking, reading, Survivor, game shows, traveling and spending time with his family and friends as well as working within numerous church groups. Gary is also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.

Gary was predeceased by his father, Rutherford B. Hayes and his mother, Alfia M. Hayes.

He is survived by his brother; Russell (Kathleen), brother; Bruce (Toni), brother; Robert, sister; Patricia (Paul) and brother; Richard (Dee), his Aunt; Josephine Lolli, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm, with a service at 7:30pm, at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now