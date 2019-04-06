|
|
Father Gary Hayes
Millville - Father Gary Hayes, 66, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Gary was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, class of 1971. After high school, Gary attended St. Bernard's Seminary School in Rochester, NY where he obtained his Master's Degree in Theology. Gary was ordained a priest in 1990 and worked for the Diocese of Owensboro, KY for many years.
In his spare time, Gary loved cooking, reading, Survivor, game shows, traveling and spending time with his family and friends as well as working within numerous church groups. Gary is also a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Rutherford B. Hayes and his mother, Alfia M. Hayes.
He is survived by his brother; Russell (Kathleen), brother; Bruce (Toni), brother; Robert, sister; Patricia (Paul) and brother; Richard (Dee), his Aunt; Josephine Lolli, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, from 6pm to 8pm, with a service at 7:30pm, at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 6, 2019