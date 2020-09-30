Gary SanMiguel
Millville - Gary Patrick San Miguel, 61 died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020. A lifelong resident of Millville, Gary graduated from MSHS in 1977. From the age of 14 he worked at Belzer's Bakery on High Street learning the tricks of the trade from Mr. Belzer himself. In 1998 he achieved his life-long dream when he and his wife Patty purchased Belzer's. From 1998 to 2005 they brought back many of the delicious original recipes including their legendary Cinnamon Sticky Buns. After they sold the bakery Gary carried on this tradition baking his Sticky Buns at Bim's Pizza on Friday nights. Gary's passion for baking became one of his hobbies and his grandchildren enjoyed his famous pepperoni bread. Known for his love of pizza, he was always combing the area for a new pizza experience or coming up with his own creations. Gary also enjoyed music and listening to his old school record collection, sharing stories and memories about his good old days in Millville. Gary had many friends who will truly miss his easy-going personality, great sense of humor, boisterous laugh, and friendly smile.
Gary is survived by two stepdaughters Jenna (Firus) Osborne and Michele (Firus) Ryan, four step- grandchildren Regan and Riley Osborne and Darrien and Anakin Ryan. Four sisters Jackie Garrison, Pat Loper, Lynn Thomas, and Toni Peters and two brothers Richard Laros, and Donald San Miguel along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia, parents Eleanor & Peter San Miguel, brothers Peter San Miguel Jr. and Thomas Laros, sister Barbara Laros and his dogs Winston, Cappuccino, and Louise.
It was Gary's wishes that no services be held. Gary loved his pets dearly. Donations in his honor can be made to The Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary 6908 Railroad Blvd. Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or online funnyfarmrescue.org
.
