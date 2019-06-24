|
Gay McCreery Eadline
Vineland - 7/24/32 Daughter of Walter Gay McCreery and Sally ( Burns) McCreery.
Preceded by husband James D Eadline. Survived by Son James D Eadline, daughter Christina ( Nadalin) Eadline, daughter-in law Jennifer Nadalin and granddaughter Caroline Nadalin. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother and friend to many. Born in Illinois in 1932, she moved as a child to Chevy Chase MD where after high school she became a journalist for the Greenville SC Newspaper as one of the first female beat reporters in the South. She Worked for CBS News in Washington when she met her husband sending film reels back and forth for his CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. She married James Eadline in 1957 and
moved to Vineland NJ where she raised her two children. Among other jobs, she became a Certified Fund Raiser and Worked for Newcomb Hospital and the Deborah F Sager Memorial Fund as well as Wheaton Village in Millville NJ.
She retired in Florida where she and her husband volunteered at the Cleveland Clinic. Following his death she moved to Dublin ,Ohio to be close to family . She adored her Granddaughter Caroline and loved cooking ,reading and animals, especially her beloved Stevie Ray. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Deborah F. Sager Memorial Fund Inspira Foundation Cumberland/Salem 2950 College Dr Suite 1F Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal on June 24, 2019