Geneva Terrigno
Hopewell Twp. - Geneva Terrigno (nee Hayes), 64, formerly of Hopewell Township passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Northfield on Tuesday morning July 2, 2019 following a brief illness.
The wife of Cosmo P. Terrigno, Geneva was born in Bybee, TN and was the daughter of the late John and Mary Nell (nee Lane) Hayes. She had been a resident of Hopewell Township for nearly 20 years; previously living in Upper Deerfield and Millville. She and her husband recently relocated to Fort Myers, Florida but enjoyed returning to South Jersey to spend time with family and friends.
Geneva worked for the Aetna Insurance Company as an agent from her home office for several years. She was previously employed for several years at Prudential Insurance in Millville.
Her greatest devotion was to her family. She loved cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband of 20 years, she is survived by two daughters, Kristina A. Grimes (Kristopher) of Willis, TX and April Duffield (Mark) of Northfield, three sons, Rocco "Ricky" Terrigno, MD (Nicole, MD) of Mullica Hill, Cosmo F. Terrigno (Beatrice) of Upper Deerfield Twp. and Phillip Terrigno of Philadelphia, seven grandchildren, Julianna Cooke (Nick), Tristan Gilstrap, Alexa Thompson, Leo and Alex Terrigno and Isabella and Vittorio Terrigno and two great grandchildren, Colin Cooke and Lucille Cooke. She is also survived by two brothers, Cecil and Calice Hayes and was predeceased by a sister, Sandra Hayes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday afternoon July 6th at 2 o'clock where friends may call from 12 Noon until 2.
The interment will take place privately at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178 or to give to CHOP.edu/giving.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 4, 2019