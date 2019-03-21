Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Genevieve Woolf Obituary
Genevieve Woolf

Buena - Genevieve Marie Woolf, 79, of Buena passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 peacefully at home after an extended illness. She was born in Vineland to the late James and Genevieve (Jost) Guessford.Genevieve was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She loved animals and traveling with her husband.

Genevieve is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Walter Woolf, daughters Genevieve Levari and her husband Michael, Gail Novicke, Chyrl Osborne and her husband George, son Walter Woolf Jr., 27 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Thomas Guessford and his wife Pat, sister-in-law Pearl Guessford. She was predeceased by her brother James Guessford.

Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vienland, NJ 08360 where a funeral service will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Road, Suite 100, Northfield, NJ 08225-1512. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
