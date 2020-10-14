George A. Ingraldi
Hopewell Township - George A. Ingraldi, 82, of Hopewell Township passed away on Sunday evening October 11, 2020 peacefully at home while surrounded by his family.
The husband of Maryann Manno Ingraldi (nee DeFrancisco), he is also survived by daughters, Maria Bevacqua (John) and Lucia Ingraldi of Elsinboro, step-sons, Martin Manno Jr., Samuel Manno (Annette) and Frank Manno, grandchildren, Johnny and Connie Bevacqua and several step-grandchildren. Additional survivors include his brothers, including his twin, Baldasarre "Bob" Ingraldi and Ronald Ingraldi and Samuel Ingraldi. Besides his parents, Augustino and Lucy LoBiondo Ingraldi, he was predeceased by his first wife, Constance "Connie K. Ingraldi (nee Gullo) and his sister-in-law, Jennie Ann Ingraldi (nee Pipitone).
The funeral will originate from the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce Street in Bridgeton on Friday morning October 16th at 10:30 and be followed by an 11 o'clock Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / Church of the Immaculate Conception, 312 N. Pearl Street in Bridgeton.
The interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday morning between 9:30 and 10:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in George's memory to The Parish of the Holy Cross, 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
