George Curtis Gillespie Sr.
Vineland - George Curtis Gillespie Sr. 90 of Vineland departed this life on November 18, 2019 in Lincoln Specialty Care, Vineland. He was born in Cheraw, SC to Lottie (Scott) and Curtis Gillespie. Coming from South Carolina, he was a resident of the area most of his life.
He was employed by Kimble Glass in Vineland retiring in 1993.
He was a member of United House of Prayer for All People where he was on the Deacon Board.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Gillespie; sons, George C. Jr and Jerry McCray.
He is survived by his children, Diane and Cheryl Marie Gillespie and Elder Robert Harris (Shirlene); host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Willis Scott; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be held 11am Tuesday, December 3rd at United House of Prayer, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Siloam Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019