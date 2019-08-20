|
|
George E. Cheety Jr.
Bridgeton - George E. Cheety Jr. of Bridgeton and formerly of Vineland, passed away early Friday morning August 16, 2019 in South Jersey Extended Care where he had been a patient for the past three years. He was 88 years old.
Born in Chester Pennsylvania October 26, 1930, he was the son of the late George E. Sr. and Eunice R. (nee Backenstose) Cheety. George had been a resident of Vineland most of his life and had also previously lived in Kansas and St. Louis.
George was a veteran of the Korean War and had served proudly in the United States Air Force where he was a radar operator. After his discharge, he attended college under the GI Bill and received his BA in Art from the Kansas City Art Institute. George continued his education and love of art by earning his Masters Degree from the University of Cincinnati, while also teaching for a short time at the Cincinnati Art Academy. He was an accomplished artist and was known as one of Vineland's Masters. George had also worked previously at T and F Camera and the Snapshot. He had a passion and love of Airplanes and their dynamics of how their engineered. George had a drivers license, but hardly ever drove, and could be seen walking everywhere. He attended the Devine Mercy Parish in Vineland when he was well.
George is survived by two nieces and a nephew Jean M. Perrotti, Sonia Price and her husband David, Thomas Perrotti and his wife Margaret, a great-nephew Tommy Perrotti, two great-nieces Makenzie R. and Emilee H. Price and various cousins. He was predeceased besides his parents, by his sister Jean M. Cheety Perrotti, and his brother Charles W. Cheety.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 10:00a.m. from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the services. Interment with military honors will be in Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent by visiting www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 20, 2019