George H. Davis, Jr.
Vineland - George H. Davis, Jr. "Beaver", 73, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning April 23, 2019 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ. George was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late George & Anna Davis, Sr.
In his early years, George owned & operated the 3 D's Laundromat in Vineland. In later years he enjoyed working on the floats for the New Year's Day Rose Bowl Parade in CA. He also spent his summers working for Coia's Farm and many other local farmers. George enjoyed travelling and camping in his motor home and had travelled throughout the United States.
He is survived by his sister & brother in-law; Bette & Gene Martellio, brother & sister-in-law; Henry J. Davis, Sr. & Cindy, 2 children; George Davis, III & Jennifer J. Davis & 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Steven, Felicia and Rebecca and 2 great-grandchildren, niece: Tammy Banks & husband Christopher & and their daughter, Amber, nephew; Gene Martellio, Jr. & wife Celena & their sons Anthony & Vincent, nephew; Henry J. Davis, Jr. as well as close friends & caregivers; Phil & B.J. Fanfarillo & their son Vincent.
Relatives & friends are invited to his Graveside Funeral Service on Friday May 3rd, 1 PM at the Siloam Cemetery, 550 N. Valley Ave., Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 30, 2019