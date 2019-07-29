|
George L. "Fats" Hummell, III
- - George L. "Fats" Hummell, III, age 69, died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
George was a beloved husband to Ann L. Hummell of 44 years and exceeded in his devotion to his daughter, Alissha Panaro "his honeybunny"; his son-in-law, Jason Panaro and their children, Jason Panaro, Jr., Ashley Panaro and Nicole Panaro.
He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Edward and Patricia Foster; niece, Kelly Foster and boyfriend Michael Tier; nephew, Jeffrey Foster and fiance Daphne Owen; sister and brother-in-law, Regina and David Snyder; mother-in-law, Lorraine Behan; sister, Anna Kay Halterman and husband Douglas Halterman and nephew, Joseph Wilson, wife Lisa Wilson and their children.
George's life was full of joy and he was committed to family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved scuba diving with his wife and close friends. George will be remembered, especially by his sense of humor, care and devotion to his family who he dearly loved.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 29, 2019