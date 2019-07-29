Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hummell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George L "Fats" Hummell Iii


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George L "Fats" Hummell Iii Obituary
George L. "Fats" Hummell, III

- - George L. "Fats" Hummell, III, age 69, died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.

George was a beloved husband to Ann L. Hummell of 44 years and exceeded in his devotion to his daughter, Alissha Panaro "his honeybunny"; his son-in-law, Jason Panaro and their children, Jason Panaro, Jr., Ashley Panaro and Nicole Panaro.

He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Edward and Patricia Foster; niece, Kelly Foster and boyfriend Michael Tier; nephew, Jeffrey Foster and fiance Daphne Owen; sister and brother-in-law, Regina and David Snyder; mother-in-law, Lorraine Behan; sister, Anna Kay Halterman and husband Douglas Halterman and nephew, Joseph Wilson, wife Lisa Wilson and their children.

George's life was full of joy and he was committed to family and friends. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and loved scuba diving with his wife and close friends. George will be remembered, especially by his sense of humor, care and devotion to his family who he dearly loved.

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now