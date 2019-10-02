|
George Miro
Buena - George Miro, 69, of Buena Vista Twp., NJ passed away on Saturday evening September 28, 2019 at the Cooper Hospital UMC, Camden, NJ. George was born in Belgium, immigrated to the US in 1956 and settled in Brooklyn, NY where he resided until moving to Buena in 1974. He was the son of the late Lore (Voelk) & Vasily Miroschnitschenko.
Before retiring, George was employed as a payroll clerk for O-I Kimble Glass Co in Vineland. He was a former member of the New Kuban Russian Orthodox Church and attended the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church of St. Michael. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Vineland Moose Lodge & the Cossak Club of Buena.
George is survived by his wife of 48 yrs; Lorraine (Basile), 3 Children; Jason, Theresa & George Miro II, 2 granddaughters; Kaitlyn & Hailey, Sister; Carol Miroschnitschenko as well as several nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday October 3rd from 9:30-10:45 AM at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish-Church of St. Michael, 504 West Ave., Minotola, NJ where his funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 11 AM. Cremation & Inurnment will follow. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 2, 2019