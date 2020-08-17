George T. Rickards, Jr.
Millville - George T. Rickards, Jr., 62, of Millville died Thursday August 13, 2020 at Inspira Health in Mullica Hill, NJ. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ he was the son of the late George T. and Louise Tozer Rickards and the husband of Ann Nelson-Rickards.
George was formerly of Villas and resided in Millville the past 9 years. He was a retired truck driver for the State of NJ. George was a Motor Cycle Enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Nelson Rickards, children, George T. Rickards III, John Tilley, and Maizie Deraven, siblings, Warren Rickards (Regina), Noble Rickards (Chris), Elsie Algarin (Emilio), and Betty Taylor, many nieces and nephews, numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Services will be held privately for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a cancer charity of one's choice
.
