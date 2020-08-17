1/
George T. Rickards Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George T. Rickards, Jr.

Millville - George T. Rickards, Jr., 62, of Millville died Thursday August 13, 2020 at Inspira Health in Mullica Hill, NJ. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ he was the son of the late George T. and Louise Tozer Rickards and the husband of Ann Nelson-Rickards.

George was formerly of Villas and resided in Millville the past 9 years. He was a retired truck driver for the State of NJ. George was a Motor Cycle Enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife, Ann Nelson Rickards, children, George T. Rickards III, John Tilley, and Maizie Deraven, siblings, Warren Rickards (Regina), Noble Rickards (Chris), Elsie Algarin (Emilio), and Betty Taylor, many nieces and nephews, numerous grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to a cancer charity of one's choice.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved