George W. Artzberger, Jr.
Millville -
George W. Artzberger Jr. passed away on Nov. 12 after being ill since summer. His huge heart gave out.
George was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, a city he still loved. He attended and played football for Shaler High School in Glenshaw, PA, worked at Richter's, a local greenhouse/florist (where he first met his future wife Ruth) and then managed a Sunoco gas station. Newly married he came to Millville in 1964 and worked for Colonial Cruisers Boat Works where he became foreman of the mill and a master carpenter before opening his own business, Pools By George, with his wife.
George and Ruth started Pool's By George in 1971 and when their daughter Diane later joined them, they ran the business together. It was renamed Tropical Pool Service & Repairs in 2007, and he was still on the job until this past spring. The store on Delsea Dr. with the sliding board on top was a local landmark for over 20 years before it had to be relocated to the Crystal Plaza in Vineland. He loved being the "pool man" and many customers became friends. He was known as someone who could fix anything, a living "MacGyver". Besides building beautiful custom swimming pools, some of which won industry awards, he restored antique cars, including the total restoration of his 1941 Cadillac, and was a master woodworker including building furniture. He made friends wherever he went due to his outgoing, jovial nature. If you met George, you liked George, it was that simple. He was truly the man who would lend a stranger money. He had the biggest heart of gold and would do anything for his family and friends and was the best husband and father that we could have ever asked for, he gave us a wonderful life.
He is survived by and will be deeply missed and loved forever by his devoted wife Ruth (Richert) Artzberger, daughter Diane Artzberger and German Shepherd Dog Benz. He is also survived by his brother Thomas (Beverly)Artzberger of Illinois, sister Shirley Moser of Millville, six nieces and six nephews.
George was predeceased by his parents George W. Sr. and Mildred (Weltz) Artzberger, his brother and right hand man in the pool business, Raymond Artzberger Sr. , sisters in law Edwina Cogar and Jane Hollinger and his beloved German Shepherds - Lady, Pepper, Max and Shasta.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Memorial Services 7 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. Visitation will be from 6 PM to 7 PM.
Donations in his memory can be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter/ SPCA or to Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Newfield, NJ.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019