Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
856-825-8600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Barr Funeral Home - Millville
2104 East Main Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
George William Corson Obituary
George William Corson

Millville - George William Corson, age 74 formerly of Millville, passed away Monday evening, April 8, 2019 at Crozer Chester Medical Center. Billy was the son of the late Ira and Fannie (Elma) Corson. He was a kind, gentle soul who loved to attend church and enjoyed his many weekly trips with the family.

Billy is survived by: his cousins, Doris Tomlinson and Shirley Corson, and second cousins, Brenda West, Jerry Corson, Debbie Williams, Carol Dagostino, David Corson, and Kenny Corson.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Billy's funeral service 11 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville. Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM to 11 AM. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Cardinal Krol Center, 1799 S. Sproul Road, Springfield, PA19064.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
