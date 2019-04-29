|
|
Georgeanna "Georgia" C. Treen
Millville - Georgeanna "Georgia" C. (Frie) Treen, age 75 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness, on Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019.
Born and raised in Salem to the late Melvin and Idella (Morgan) Frie, Georgia graduated from Salem High School and then moved to Millville, where she was a longtime resident.
She worked at Wheaton Glass Company as a checker for many, many years, and retired. Georgia then went on to work as an aide at the Maurice River Twp. Elementary School for over 13 years. She truly loved her job at the school and working with all of the children over the years.
Georgia loved the Lord and was an active member of the Port Elizabeth Church of the Nazarene, where she greatly enjoyed singing in the choir.
She also loved shopping and looked forward to going camping every summer, especially to the Lancaster area. Most of all, however, Georgia treasured the time that she was able to share with her family.
Georgia will be sadly missed by her loving husband of over 40 years, Walter W. Treen, Sr. of Millville; one son Charles Ciaurelli, Sr. and wife Jennifer of Leesburg; two step-daughters, Gloria McKenzie and husband Michael of Chambersburg, PA and Cape Carteret, NC; Jeannie Chard and husband Robert of Port Elizabeth; one step-son Walter A. Treen and wife Terri of Hubert, NC; nine grandchildren, "CJ" Charles Ciaurelli, Jr., Jill Ciaurelli, Jessica D'Imperio, Katelyn Ciaurelli, Gloria Tyska, Joesph Majewski, Robert DuBois, Amanda Hulitt, and Jesse Treen; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her loving Chihuahua, Chi-Chi. She was predeceased by many brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service for Georgia will be conducted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 - 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Georgia C. Treen may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 29, 2019