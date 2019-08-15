Services
1925 - 2019
Millville - Georgette Coulombe 93, of Millville, died on Tuesday after an extended illness at the Millville Center. Born in Topsham, Maine to the late Honore Michaud and Delia (Lachancer) Michaud. She had attended the Brunswick Schools. Georgette had lived in Millville since 1957.

Prior to retirement she worked for Wheaton Industries for 24 years, in the decorating department.

She is survived by: sons, Stephen and wife Diane, and James; granddaughters, Michele, and Daniel; 4 great-grandchildren, Charlie, Lily, Michah, and James. Georgette was predeceased by her husband, Fern, and a brother, Raymond Michand.

Services and burial will be private. Written condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
